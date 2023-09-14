“It was fascinating to observe different working cultures across the continent and how each approached the concept of life-work balance. Europe is a leader in developing better life-work balance for citizens.

“Burnout has been a hot topic of conversation in the news and among workplace cultures. While the world of work has come a long way since embracing remote-first attitudes and flexibility, there’s still work to be done across the globe to strike a perfect balance between our personal and professional selves.”

Scores for the remainder of the top 10 were as follows:

Norway: 74.90

Denmark: 74.62

Netherlands: 70.95

The UK: 70.22

Estonia: 70.21

Slovenia: 68.68

Iceland: 66.01

