Five trends set to define employee experience in 2024

New-job honeymoon a thing of the past

Historically, employees have been more engaged during their first year in a role but, in its new report, Qualtrics finds the opposite to be true.

Those who have been in their jobs for less than six months demonstrated lower levels of engagement, wellbeing and inclusion compared to more tenured employees.

What’s more, just 38% of new hires intend to stay in their roles for three or more years (up 6% on last year) compared to 65% of all other workers.

It seems the novelty of a new job is no longer enough to ensure newer employees stay engaged for the first six months, at a time when the cost of hiring approaches US$5,000, according to a recent report from the Society for Human Resource Management.

“It’s not enough to get great talent in the door,” says Dr. Benjamin Granger, Chief Workplace Psychologist at Qualtrics. “The first several months are when employees form first impressions of working at a company, and first impressions are difficult to change.

“Hiring and onboarding are inextricably linked experiences that need a common thread tying them together. Otherwise, organisations run the risk of early and costly turnover.”

Five days in the office too much for employees

As debate rages on over how days employees should spend in the office, Qualtrics’ research shows that key indicators of a positive employee experience are highest for employees with hybrid schedules.

Employees in hybrid working arrangements have the highest levels of engagement (77%), intent to stay (68%) and feelings of wellbeing (79%) and inclusion (80%) compared to those who are fully remote or work full-time in the office.

Previous research showed half of employees working remotely during the pandemic felt their physical and mental wellbeing improved.