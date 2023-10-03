Five Minutes With: Claire Hollands, CEO of MullenLowe UK

Claire Hollands managed to get her first job by knocking on doors and sofa surfing. Two decades on, she feels extremely privileged to have worked at some of the very best creative agencies, including Leo Burnett and AMV.



Earlier this year, Claire became CEO of MullenLowe UK, the company's first female CEO for 15 years.



Creativity, and the "incredible" people she's worked with over the years, have always fuelled Claire's love for the creative industry. Now, as a mum and CEO of MullenLowe UK, she is determined to carve out a path for the next generation to succeed on different terms.



How would you describe MullenLowe and its core activites?

MullenLowe is an integrated agency with creativity and purpose at its core.



We believe positive change comes from positive dissatisfaction, and we help brands adapt and win in the changing world by staying positively dissatisfied. Whether that’s changing period taboos, driving reappraisal of brands like Freemans or recruiting more staff into the NHS, we are always looking to drive positive change.

What attracted you to MullenLowe when you joined in 2021?

The opportunity to build and shape an agency.

I love the fact MullenLowe has everything under one roof, from a 20-year-plus purpose and sustainability consultancy, through to social content and a full customer experience team.

Combined with a people-first culture, the more people I met, the more I knew I had found an agency where I could be myself and make a positive impact.

