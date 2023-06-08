Article
Digital Strategy

Mastercard/ZainTech provide unique AI and ML data solutions

By Georgia Wilson
June 08, 2023
undefined mins
Mastercard/ZainTech provide unique AI and ML data solutions
Mastercard/ZainTech provide unique AI and ML data solutions
Mastercard partners with ZainTech to provide artificial intelligence & machine learning data solutions to businesses in the Middle East & North Africa

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Mastercard has partnered with ZainTech to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data solutions to businesses in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

With this partnership, the two will help to streamline operations and enhance productivity and cost savings. The solution will revolutionise day-to-day businesses by streaming the digital transformation journey with cutting-edge data solutions to facilitate digital and data-driven decision-making. 

“The benefits of sophisticated data to productivity, safety, and cost-savings being driven by AI and machine learning are revolutionizing business processes. This partnership with Mastercard will catalyze the development of unique data solutions from which our enterprise clients will benefit directly,” said Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO. 

The Middle East & North America (MENA) region

Currently the Middle East & North America (MENA) region is experiencing an acceleration in its application of big data analytics, which in turn is transformingthe industrial and enterprise operations. 

According to a leading consulting and advisory firm - PwC - the potential contribution of AI to the global economy will come to US$16tn by 2030. The middle east is expected to accrue 2% of the benefits, approximately US$320bn.

“Artificial Intelligence has become an essential part of building cutting-edge solutions that use data to deliver added value to end-users. We are delighted to support ZainTech, a leading regional digital solutions provider in strengthening its value proposition,” added Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

With this new collaboration, Mastercard and ZainTech anticipate an accelerated adoption of these advanced solutions including AI, machine learning and advanced analytics across the MENA region. 

Who is ZainTech?

Founded in 2021, ZainTech is a regional digital solutions provider of unique and comprehensive digital solutions and services. The company helps its customers to transform their ICT stack with cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, and emerging technologies. 

AImachine learningTechnology & AI
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 startups to watch in 2023: Middle East & North Africa

From foodtech to fintech, video streaming to logistics, the companies on our top 10 MENA startups' list continue to innovate, grow and attract funding

Top 10 most innovative telecom operators in the Middle East

With Dubai-based Telecoms World Middle East in full swing, we chart the most innovative telcos from the region – and look at how they are transforming

Top 10 fastest-growing Indian companies in the UK

Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 fastest-growing Indian companies in the UK, according to the India Meets Britain Tracker from Grant Thornton

Top 10 workplaces prioritising people and planet in the UAE

Human Capital

Top 10 female HR execs leading Saudi’s workplace transition

Leadership & Strategy

Top 10 largest asset managers by AUM operating in the UAE

Corporate Finance