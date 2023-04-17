Successful Irish start-up Workvivo has been acquired by Zoom

Video communications platform Zoom has announced the acquisition of successful Irish start-up, Workvivo, in a bid to offer customers new ways of keeping their employees informed and engaged.

Terms of the deal have not been revealed, with the transaction expected to close in Q1 of 2024.

Workvivo has proved a recent success story in the sphere of employee engagement applications, helping to keep workforces connected during the pandemic.

Kelly Steckelberg, CFO at Zoom, said: “We are excited to welcome the Workvivo team to Zoom. The power of Workvivo’s employee experience platform, with its robust communications and engagement offering, combined with Zoom’s all-in-one collaboration platform, allows organisations to fully unlock the potential of their employees and evolve their company culture in a hybrid world.

“Workvivo has set the standard for employee communications, helping businesses reach and engage millions of employees worldwide. Workvivo prioritises ease-of-use and simplicity of design, offering the best user experience which is a perfect match to Zoom’s DNA.”

