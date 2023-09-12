If its recent expansion is anything to go by, Paragon is a company on the way up.

The leading provider of transformational business services has continued its growth across Western Europe with the acquisition of Canon France Business Services (CFBS), a subsidiary of Canon Europe and a market leader in the business process services sector. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

It means Paragon is welcoming more than 400 additional employees, taking the overall size of its workforce to almost 5,000 people across more than 20 locations.

“This acquisition consolidates Paragon’s position as a leading business services provider,” says Jeremy Walters, CEO at Paragon.

“CFBS has a strong reputation for providing excellent customer service and innovative solutions to its clients. Its solutions complement our business perfectly, and will help us continue our growth journey.”

Guilhem Boucon, CEO of Paragon Western Europe, commented: “This deal represents a fantastic opportunity for everyone. In particular, it will enable Paragon to benefit from strong technological input and innovation to improve the end-to-end experience for both our clients and their customers.

“Through this acquisition, Paragon has also increased its resilience and added extra layers of contingency for our customers, enabling us to fall back or share the load between several Paragon sites.”

