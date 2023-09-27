“We’re seeing a new generation of savvy shoppers who’ve turned their back on traditional, full-price supermarkets in favour of transparent, low prices, which is what we’re famous for,” says Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi in the UK & Ireland.

“That’s why we’re still welcoming more and more customers through our doors – people who come to us for our low prices but stay for the award-winning quality of our exclusive brands.

“Shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money at Aldi. That’s a promise we’ve kept for more than 30 years.”

Aldi’s plans for 500 more UK stores

Having reported record sales, Aldi has not been afraid to openly discuss its intention to invest heavily in the UK market.

Fresh off the back of opening its 1,000th store earlier in September, the organisation is committed to increasing that total to 1,500 and has pledged to spend US$1.7bn in order to achieve a long-term goal.

Aldi has just gone as far as to reveal a list of priority locations for new additions, which include the Kensington and Hackney areas of London, Newcastle upon Tyne, Cardiff and Cambridge. Town centre, edge of centre and retail park sites are all being considered.