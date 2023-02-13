Former Aldi UK boss the latest linked with Morrisons CEO job

Former Aldi boss Matthew Barnes is the latest name to be linked with the top job at Morrisons.

Barnes, who used to head up Aldi's operations in the UK, has been identified as a potential candidate to replace Morrisons CEO David Potts.

While Potts has yet to resign and has insisted he has no intention of leaving, Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the private equity firm and owner of Morrisons, was said to have hired a headhunter last year with a view to identifying a successor.

