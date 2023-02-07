Article
Leadership & Strategy

Could Tesco CEO Jason Tarry be moving to rival Morrisons?

By Tom Chapman
February 07, 2023
undefined mins
After several big names in British retail made changes at the top in recent months, Morrisons is reportedly looking for a new CEO to replace David Potts

Tesco boss Jason Tarry has been touted a possible replacement for Morrisons CEO David Potts, according to reports. 

Tarry, who heads up operations in the UK and Republic of Ireland, is being linked with the C-suite at one of Tesco's main rivals as it searches for a successor to Potts. 

While Potts has yet to resign and is not expected to leave this year, Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the private equity firm and owner of Morrisons, was said to have hired a headhunter last year with a view to identifying a successor.

And now, as reported by This is Money, Tarry has been discussed as a potential candidate for the top job. 

Morrisons has come under fire since CD&R took over in 2021, with sales growth lagging behind that of competitors. 

Last year, the chain lost its spot among the 'big four' supermarkets to Aldi in terms of market share. 

Who is Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry? 

Tarry joined Tesco back in October 1990 as part of the company's graduate recruitment programme.

He went on to hold a number of key positions in the UK and abroad across both food and non-food divisions.

The 55-year-old became CEO for clothing across the Tesco Group in 2012, before being appointed as Chief Product Officer and joining the Executive Committee in 2015.

Three years later he became CEO for the UK and Ireland arm of the business, with Tesco by far the biggest retailer in Great Britain.

Tarry previously worked alongside Potts, who himself rose through the ranks at Tesco to become Retail Director in the UK and CEO in Ireland, before leaving to head up Morrisons in 2015. 

All change in British retail sector post-pandemic

British retail has seen an exceptional level of change within the C-suite over the past few months, owing largely to the impacts of Covid. 

Unsurprisingly, a number of CEOs – who may otherwise have left – chose to stay put during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, for fear of making changes amid unprecedented challenges. 

Several bosses, as Korn Ferry's CEO Tracker for 2023 puts it, felt a "strong duty of care to remain in the driving seat". 

There was, therefore, significant turnover in 2022, with 42 new CEO appointments made in the sector. 

However, that meant a record number of women were appointed to top jobs last year, including Shirine Khoury-Haq at The Co-operative GroupLyssa McGowan at Pets at Home, and Helen Connolly at New Look.

LeadershipCEOTescoMorrisons
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Dubai debate on Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East

Survey and roundtable on The Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East to examine cloud adoption and security readiness in the region

Saudi to rival Silicon Valley with US$9bn tech investments

Saudi Arabia announces US$9bn investments in future tech amid unprecedented growth in digital economy – Microsoft, Oracle, Huawei, Zoom all big spenders

Top 10 largest revenue generating family businesses in MENAT

From the UAE to Turkey, these family firms are the largest by revenue in MENAT and cover everything from energy to entertainment

Top 10 metaverse projects in the UAE, including world firsts

Digital Strategy

PwC’s survey shows Middle East CEOs remain upbeat on growth

Leadership & Strategy

Opinion: “Why we must tackle the digital skills crisis"

Leadership & Strategy