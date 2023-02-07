Could Tesco CEO Jason Tarry be moving to rival Morrisons?

Tesco boss Jason Tarry has been touted a possible replacement for Morrisons CEO David Potts, according to reports.

Tarry, who heads up operations in the UK and Republic of Ireland, is being linked with the C-suite at one of Tesco's main rivals as it searches for a successor to Potts.

While Potts has yet to resign and is not expected to leave this year, Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the private equity firm and owner of Morrisons, was said to have hired a headhunter last year with a view to identifying a successor.

And now, as reported by This is Money, Tarry has been discussed as a potential candidate for the top job.