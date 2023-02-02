UK retailers appoint record number of female CEOs

UK retailers appointed a record number of female CEOs in 2022, research carried out by Korn Ferry has shown.

A total of 13 women were hired as CEOs within the retail industry last year, making up almost a third (31%) of the 42 appointments made.

In 2021, just four female bosses were hired, making up 22%.

Management consultancy Korn Ferry found a significant proportion of new female chiefs took up positions at companies traditionally in the food and grocery sector.

Shirine Khoury-Haq – the only woman from an ethnic minority to get the top job – was hired as Group Chief Executive at The Co-operative Group, stepping up from her previous role as CFO.





