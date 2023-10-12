Kin + Carta: Expanding at pace across Europe and beyond
There seems to be no let up in Kin + Carta’s ambitious expansion journey.
The global digital transformation consultancy has officially opened its Southeast Europe delivery hub, formalising its presence in the region following the acquisition of software development company Melon Group last year.
Melon, which itself has a presence in both Bulgaria and North Macedonia, has now adopted the Kin + Carta name and branding as the final part of its integration, and becomes the central delivery hub for Kin + Carta’s operations in this corner of the continent.
Clients are set to benefit from Melon’s 20-year presence as a thriving technology business, giving them access to the firm’s data experts, engineers and regional reputation.
“The global team recognises the deep engineering and data excellence and rich experience that comes from Southeast Europe,” comments David Tuck, Group CEO at Kin + Carta Europe. “The next logical step to show our commitment to the region was to firmly embed the company here.
“It's also important that our clients receive a consistent experience. With our delivery hub we're enabling all of our people, across all locations, the chance to develop meaningful connections with their colleagues. Ultimately, one connected team means success for our Kin and our clients alike.”
Remarkable growth of Kin + Carta continues
Kin + Carta’s clients are already benefitting from the pan-continental approach, with work having been delivered by Southeast European partners for more than five years.
In total, the organisation has 300 members of staff in the region, of which 80% are engineers who deliver 50% of Kin + Carta’s output.
This latest expansion will benefit existing European clients, such as Coca-Cola, Buchanan Technologies, Philips and Banijay, who will now gain access to and support from a global team of builders, makers and creators who have helped establish Kin + Carta’s reputation as a respected, responsible global consultancy.
In addition to the aforementioned Bulgaria and North Macedonia, the business also has European operations in the UK, Poland, the Netherlands, Greece and Kosovo. This complements the Americas region where the firm is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in New York, Denver, Portland, Colombia and Buenos Aires.
“Across the world and Europe we’re culturally diverse, rich in talent and experience,” Tuck continues.
“The aim is for our clients, prospects and future employees to feel the unique benefits of working with a growing, high-performing consulting partner and a responsible business from across the globe, offering fresh perspectives and problem-solving abilities that only a diverse team can offer.
“For us, it's about developing connections, sharing cultures and shaping global data journeys for our clients.”
