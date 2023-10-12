Kin + Carta: Expanding at pace across Europe and beyond

There seems to be no let up in Kin + Carta’s ambitious expansion journey.

The global digital transformation consultancy has officially opened its Southeast Europe delivery hub, formalising its presence in the region following the acquisition of software development company Melon Group last year.

Melon, which itself has a presence in both Bulgaria and North Macedonia, has now adopted the Kin + Carta name and branding as the final part of its integration, and becomes the central delivery hub for Kin + Carta’s operations in this corner of the continent.

Clients are set to benefit from Melon’s 20-year presence as a thriving technology business, giving them access to the firm’s data experts, engineers and regional reputation.