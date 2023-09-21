For many technology companies, reaching 100 million global users would represent the perfect time to pause for celebration.

But, while recognising the importance of this milestone, which came around in early September, Zoho Corporation is laser-focused on continuing to grow, expanding into new markets and helping customers on their digital transformation journeys.

As a privately-held, profitable business, Zoho retains the freedom to innovate, learn from its mistakes and challenge conventional wisdom – and is proud to have such freedoms.

Who knows what the future may hold, but this is a company which is set to continue investing heavily in both its people and products.

The remarkable growth of Zoho

In the organisation’s own words, Zoho has been “bucking Silicon Valley trends” for more than 25 years, taking its own, unique approach to building products.