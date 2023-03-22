Employee experience – why MENA is ripe for HR digitisation

Employee experience is at the heart of every business

Shaped specifically for the future of work, Darwinbox’s intuitive and mobile-first HCM software platform is being used by an increasing number of companies regionally as they look to not only enhance the people management function, and understand the needs of a distributed workforce, but also transform the employee experience.

“Employee experience is at the heart of every business,” Chaitanya tells Business Chief. “For the workplace to remain agile, employees must be empowered to embrace technology for better efficiency and productivity.”

And Darwinbox empowers its customers to elevate the employee experience in more ways than one, helping companies understand the needs of a distributed workforce, and realise superior business outcomes by driving higher workforce productivity, better cost efficiency and smarter experiences for the modern-day employees.

As the only enterprise software that touches every employee in an organisation, from the boardroom to the shop floor, the platform’s mobile-first approach and consumer-grade experience empowers employees with easy access to information, and the ability to interact with managers, and track their performance, attendance, and just about every matrix and dimension related to their work at the convenience of their devices.

In the same breath, says Chaitanya, employees need to be reskilled with ‘power’ or soft skills, such as the ability to problem-solve, collaborate, and be detail-oriented. “The ability to learn independently, using data and insights to make decisions, creativity, originality, and strategising are some of the evergreen skills that we expect to continue to be of priority to employers.”

Leveraging advanced AI and ML capabilities, Darwinbox’s platform allows the creation of personalised experiences, get predictive insights and increase engagement and motivation for the digital, distributed workforce.

In fact, the company has strengthened its focus on the effective use of AI and ML in HR, with the introduction of an intuitive Voicebot, and integration with WhatsApp for higher adoption, pioneering numerous industry firsts in the process.

Darwinbox at the forefront of innovation in HR tech

In its seven years of operation, the company – which has more than 750 enterprise customers and 2 million employees across more than 90 countries – has emerged as leading player in South Asia (now the third largest), Southeast Asia, and MENA, not to mention the third largest in cloud HCM revenue in India.

“In a space that global technology giants have dominated, we entered to challenge and raise the benchmarks of workplace technology,” Chaitanya says. “Our technology stack supports rapid innovation and is highly configurable and adaptable.”

And it is one the company continues to invest in, introducing new innovations and making it more secure and compliant with several global data security, localisation, and regulation requirements.

Darwinbox’s innovative mindset has seen it displace some of the heaviest hitters like SAP, Oracle, and Workday, and others with decades of legacy, becoming the biggest challenge to SAP and Oracle – migrating more than 150-plus customers from them to Darwinbox without any low-cost acquisition strategy. It has also become the youngest and the only Asian player to be featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, an annual analysis that reviews the best of the best HCM platforms across the globe. Just 11 other players have made the cut.

The company is also one of the rare few companies globally, with Microsoft and Salesforce (the largest enterprise tech players) on the cap table.

This follows a recently announced strategic partnership with Microsoft, a three-part deal that involves Equity Investment, GTM Partnership, and unlike most investments from Microsoft, says Chaitanya, includes an aggressive plan for product co-innovation and collaboration.

This is one of the first HRMS investments from Microsoft and is a proper validation for Darwinbox's growth journey both in Asia and across MENA.

“Microsoft has commissioned multiple lines of co-innovation redefining what's expected traditionally of HCM systems,” Chaitanya tells Business Chief.

“The collaboration establishes a product offering that radically differentiates itself from the legacy incumbents in the market. Leading Microsoft products and platforms like Office365, MS Teams, Viva, and Dynamics will offer integrated solutions involving Darwinbox's offerings to compound ease and deliver value for enterprises and end users."