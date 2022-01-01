Digital Strategy Articles

Heathrow transforms HR, Finance function with Oracle Cloud

London's Heathrow Airport transforms its HR and finance with implementation of Oracle Cloud – the largest business transformation in its 75-year history

Meet the company: Russia’s Sber bank is Europe’s best brand

Overtaking Italian icon Ferrari, Russian banking giant Sber is now Europe’s strongest brand, as the country’s oldest bank becomes digital ecosystem

Kaspersky: 25% of UK companies underfunding cybersecurity

Kaspersky report says a quarter of UK companies admit under funding cybersecurity even though 82% have suffered cyber attacks

Mobiquity: Instilling a culture of innovation

Thierno Diallo, VP of Client Delivery, explains how the company’s innovation-centric philosophy is helping KIB become a leading digital Islamic bank

EMEA consumers prioritise online protection – McAfee survey

Consumers are prioritising protection over cost and convenience in shift to a more digital world, says McAfee’s 2022 Global Trends Survey

France is leading the global unicorn race in 2022

Just two weeks into 2022 and France had given birth to three unicorns, the most in Europe and worldwide, as it becomes a hothouse of startup talent

How Edwardian Hotels uses tech to increase personalisation

Implementing Salesforce is helping Edwardian Hotels enrich guest experiences, unlock new growth opportunities and boost revenue and marketing efficiency

Bitwarden and Glovo

High-growth Delivery Startup Glovo Boosts Password Security and Compliance with Bitwarden