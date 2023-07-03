Why these five countries are the EU’s most innovative

Which EU nations are leading the way?

In producing its innovation scoreboard, the European Commission examines member states and ranks them based on “relative strengths and weaknesses in national innovation performance”.

Nations are compared across 32 metrics, including attractive research systems, investment in research and development, and use of information technologies.

Based on their total scores, countries fall into four performance groups: innovation leaders (performance is above 125% of the EU average); strong innovators (between 100% and 125%); moderate innovators (between 70% and 100%); and emerging innovators (below 70%).

The union’s top performer is Sweden, which scores 135.7% of the EU average and whose innovation lead compared to the rest of the EU is increasing.

Against the aforementioned metrics, Sweden ranks highly when it comes to lifelong learning, digital skills, the number of patent applications and international scientific co-publications.

Just behind its Nordic neighbour in second is Finland, performing at 135.5% of the EU average.

Finland’s performance is increasing at a higher rate than that of the EU (19.5 percentage points compared to 9.9 percentage points), with strengths including public-private co-publications, innovative SMEs collaborating with others and enterprises providing IT training.