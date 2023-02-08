Digital skills gap: Cisco to train 10 million people in EMEA

Cisco has outlined its goal to train 10 million workers in digital and cybersecurity skills over the next 10 years across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The tech heavyweight unveiled the plans as part of its global commitment to upskilling 25 million people through the Cisco Networking Academy, which is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary.

CEOs and other senior executives across the region have been vocal in recent months over the need for businesses to plug the digital skills gap.

Last year, in a survey carried out by AND Digital, more than three-quarters (81%) of managing directors said a lack of digital skills was negatively affecting their company.

But now, Cisco has made clear its intent to provide employers with the tools and people power to continue their digital transformation.

