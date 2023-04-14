Lenovo: Only 15% of big companies considered ‘data leaders’

It goes without saying that harnessing data effectively is a key attribute of the world’s leading companies, allowing them to enjoy a competitive advantage thanks to crucial insights.

But new research commissioned by Lenovo has found only a minority (15%) of big firms are meeting the criteria to be part of an elite group of ‘data leaders’, who have enacted successful strategies across three key pillars of data management, data analytics and data security, enabling them to use data more effectively across business functions.

These data-focused organisations have consequently seen a range of benefits, successfully increasing revenue (78%) and improving customer satisfaction (70%) over the past 12 months.

What’s more, data leaders are far less likely to have experienced the effects of poor employee productivity (13%) and reduced innovation (10%).