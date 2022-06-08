Community
Search
Advertise
Editorial
Video
Digital Strategy
Tech ‘about evolution, not revolution’ - Coforge
June 08, 2022
undefined mins
Gautam Samanta, Coforge EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, stresses that digital transformation is all about delivering value.
CoForge
Santander UK
Share
Share
Related
Content
Tech ‘about evolution, not revolution’ - Coforge
Digital Strategy
Featured Videos
View all
Featured
Venture Building: an ‘InGenius’ approach
Venture Building: an ‘InGenius’ approach to de-risk Blue Ocean innovation
…
#Injazat
#Nour El Ansari
Technology
Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0
Digital Strategy
Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East
Technology
Eurofiber: Laying the foundations for a digital society