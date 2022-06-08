Tech ‘about evolution, not revolution’ - Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, and helps its clients embrace emerging and new technologies to achieve real-world business impact.

The company’s proprietary platforms power critical business processes across a select number of sectors, and it has a presence in 21 countries, with 25 delivery centres across nine nations.

One of the sectors in which Coforge is a key player is banking and financial services (BFS). It works with clients in business SME banking, household banking, corporate banking, and also for wealth and asset management businesses.

“Generally speaking, banking and financial services companies have been pioneers in technology innovation,” says Gautam Samanta, Coforge EVP & Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, & Head of Europe. But, he says, on digital transformation the sector is playing catch-up, trying to make up for lost time.

“End users expect the same experience when they interact with their bank as they do with retailers,” says Samanta, explaining what has prompted the BFS sector into action. “But there is still a long way to go.”

And Coforge is helping its BFS clients on this journey, by making the road as straight and smooth as possible.

“Digital transformation is an evolutionary process, not a revolutionary one,” says Samanta. “So we do not see it as disruptive.”

He adds that having a clear vision of what digital transformation is - and isn’t - is what shapes the solutions that help Coforge’s clients achieve their goals.

“For us, digital transformation is not just a marketing phrase to wrap around software services. It is not about the technology. It is about delivering business value. It’s about customer journeys and delivering solutions that take into account the realities of the client’s enterprise and the demands of the industry.”

Samanta adds that Coforge’s approach is effective because its solutions also “absorb the realities of our customers’ enterprises” - the reality being that “the old and the new often coexist in business processes that can sometimes be decades old”.

“One of the things that differentiates us is that we are pragmatic in our approach to helping clients,” Samanta adds. “Yes, we transform with the new, but not at the expense of the old, which can often have value.”

It helps, too, that Coforge has a deep understanding of what value looks like in BFS, because the company has chosen to focus its attention on this sector, as well as a small number of other verticals.

“We focus on very select industries and have detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries, which provides us with a distinct perspective,” says Samanta.

“We lead with a product-engineering approach, and leverage cloud, data, Integration and automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises,” he adds.

Underpinning all of this, says Samanta, is Coforge’s “client-obsessed” approach.

“We live inside our client’s enterprises, and are focused on delivering business value across all areas, including engineering, operational and commercial.

“The ultimate aim is to drive business value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers and employees.”





