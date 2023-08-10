Days after instructing most of its global employees to work in-person at least twice a week, Zoom has unveiled its new office in central London.

The tech giant hopes the London Engagement Hub will spearhead a shift from traditional offices to “experimental” work spaces, aided by its own technology.

Zoom said it had designed the new office to support the “changing nature of the employee experience”, marking a “new era” of modern work.

Situated in Holborn, the 15,000 sq ft space has been transformed into a “multi-use cohesive hub” with built-in Zoom technology, providing a place where Zoom’s 200+ UK employees can come together to share ideas and strategies.

