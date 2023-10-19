The best countries for remote working are all in Europe

There can be doubt that the pandemic ushered in a new era in the workplace and, although a number of big-name companies have imposed return-to-office mandates, remote working is here to stay.

A recent study from Upwork found that, over in the US, 36.2 million people will be working remotely by 2025 – up 87% on pre-pandemic levels.

In an attempt to assess the best and worst places in the world for remote working, cybersecurity firm NordLayer uses the Global Remote Work Index (GRWI) to rank countries based on four metrics.

Within each metric is various sub-categories which, when combined, help evaluate general remote-work attractiveness: