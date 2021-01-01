ExcelRedstone
ExcelRedstone builds, supports and optimises the IT infrastructure, networks and connectivity which drive global business performance. With over 30 years of experience, the company has established itself as a leading partner for the deployment of smart building, smart workplace and data centre solutions. Working with clients across Europe, the USA, the Middle East and beyond, they have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services that support clients through every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle, from design and installation through maintenance and support and on to optimisation and renewal.
Company Reports with ExcelRedstone
