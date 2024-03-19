Profile Picture
Saphyre leverages exclusive US Patent-Approved AI technology to structure all pre-trade data and documents, creating a cloud-based golden copy of reference data for use in trading and post-trade.

Saphyre provides pre-trade workflows for multilateral counterparties: between asset owners and buy-sides/custodians, buy-sides and their brokers/prime brokers/custodians. It encompasses KYC, credit risk, legal amendments/negotiations, tax review, operational configurations and more. Furthermore, Saphyre is the only platform that combines pre-trade custodian and prime broker data with broker-dealers, including auto-enrichment of standard settlement instructions, which benefits trading and post-trade.

Saphyre allows firms not only to assess risk faster, speed their ready to trade process, but also eliminate failed trades and inefficient processes in the booking, confirmation, allocation, and settlement space - thereby directly benefiting the front office.

Company Reports with Saphyre

Fintech disruptor Saphyre makes smarter trading simple

The finance industry is catching on to Saphyre’s secret sauce and realising the opportunity to gain competitive advantage with AI-powered trading tools

Featured

Saphyre: Democratising trading through agnostic technology

Stephen and Gabino Roche return to describe Saphyre’s progress as it democratises the pre- and post-trade space through sophisticated yet simple tech

Executives in Saphyre

Stephen Roche

President

Gabino Roche

CEO

