Profile Picture
Profile Picture

KPN

KPN is a leading provider of ICT services. With an array of products and services, it serves a large number of customer groups with different brands.
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with KPN

View All

Inside KPN’s journey to personalised connectivity

Read more

Market leaders keeping it simple

Read more

Executives in KPN

View All

Bastiaan Gerrits

Director of IT Mass Market

Read more

Bouke Hoving

Executive Vice President for Networks and IT

Read more

Bouke Hoving

Executive Vice President Networks & IT

Read more