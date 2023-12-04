Top 10 female CEOs leading Fortune 500 Europe companies

If ever you needed a demonstration of the existence of corporate gender disparity, look no further than the newly-released Fortune 500 Europe.

The first-ever European instalment of the iconic list shows women lead 35 of the region’s 500 biggest companies – which translates as just 7%.

For context, that figure stands at 10.4% in the US and 5.8% globally.

Clearly, there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to achieving gender equality in the upper echelons of European business.