SVB rescue deal: Which other UK firms have been sold for £1?

A rescue deal to save the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank has been completed, with HSBC paying a single symbolic pound.

However, SVB UK is far from being the first major firm to be purchased for such a paltry sum.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at some of the other companies to be sold for just £1.

British Home Stores (BHS)

BHS was, for many years, something of a British retail institution.

For decades, the department store could be found on high streets up and down the country, but it ran into crippling financial trouble in the 2010s.

Controversial businessman Sir Philip Green, who had bought BHS and made it private in 2000, sold the company to Retail Acquisitions for a token £1.