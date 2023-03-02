Aaron Hambleton - Director for Middle East & Africa, SecurityHQ

Director for Middle East & Africa, SecurityHQ

Aaron is based in Dubai and is the Director for Middle East & Africa. With 11+ years of industry experience, he has worked in a wide range of industry sectors, including Financial Services, Retail, Insurance, Government, and Telecommunications. Aaron is a GIAC Certified Defence Analyst (GCDA), and has extensive knowledge in incident response, threat hunting, vulnerability management, cyber security operations, threat intelligence, and cyber security consultancy.