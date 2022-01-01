Ellie Dean

UK Defence Equipment and Support organisation pushes for a revamp of the procurement process, calling for better sustainability and programme coordination…
Cennergi, the energy arm of South African mining company Exxaro, is to decarbonise the company’s coal mines, revamping its sustainable endeavours…
Saqara, a French construction technology platform, has its sights set across the channel after successfully raising £7.6mn to fund its expansion to the UK…
British manufacturer Rolls-Royce reveals it’s working on a new nuclear reactor to open up mining on the Moon and Mars, edging closer to mining in space…