Ellie Dean

Featured

UK Defence Equipment and Support revamps procurement methods

UK Defence Equipment and Support organisation pushes for a revamp of the procurement process, calling for better sustainability and programme coordination

Featured

Exxaro's Cennergi decarbonising South Africa's coal mines

Cennergi, the energy arm of South African mining company Exxaro, is to decarbonise the company’s coal mines, revamping its sustainable endeavours

Featured

French tech platform Saqara targets UK expansion

Saqara, a French construction technology platform, has its sights set across the channel after successfully raising £7.6mn to fund its expansion to the UK

Rolls-Royce: nuclear reactor brings UK space mining closer

British manufacturer Rolls-Royce reveals it’s working on a new nuclear reactor to open up mining on the Moon and Mars, edging closer to mining in space