Simon Howson-Green

Contributing Editor

Simon Howson-Green is a Journalist and broadcaster. He is also a crisis and reputation management specialist focussing on public affairs and media communications training for a number of high and low-profile businesses and HNW individuals. His main focus is on geopolitics, financial services, technology, and energy.

He also works with a number of film and video production companies creating documentary, promotional and educational content. He has covered news and advised 'thought leaders' in Russia, India, China, the US and the UAE.