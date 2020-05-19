Air France-KLM stocks rise fast, company wins awards for digital transformation

Air France-KLM is on the road to recovery, with the company boasting the best performing stock in the Stoxx Europe 600.

The French-Dutch airline holding company has seen a 190% rise in its valuation, the equivalent of $4bn in market capitalisation, after hitting rock bottom only a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

In September 2016, the impact of strikes and terrorism had seen its valuation hit a five-year low but analysts are now predicting a 36% upturn in profits for 2017.

See also:



Earlier this week, Air France-KLM confirmed in a statement that its passenger numbers for the month of September rose by 4.6% compared to the same period last year, while traffic increased by 3.8%.

The company has also been recognised for its digital transformation at this week's HUB Institute Forum.

It picked up two awards, including recognition for its new customer service model that offers 24/7 customer service in seven languages via Facebook Messenger and also its use of artificial intelligence and data management in aeronautical maintenance.