Azimo app lets users send money via Facebook Messenger

Consumers around the world are now able to send money to each other via Facebook thanks to a new transfer service being introduced.

Azimo, creator of the world’s largest digital money transfer network, has introduced a new way for people to send money around the world via Messenger, the social media platform’s chat service.

An industry first, the new functionality connects senders and receivers through their Facebook friend list, enabling them to exchange details immediately and links them to the Azimo app to make a transfer, all within a few simple clicks.

With social networks connecting billions of people across the globe, the integration harnesses the widespread use and ease of Facebook, enabling an efficient and simplified service.

The solution creates a seamless two-way interaction, where the recipient is in control of entering their bank details or choosing one of over 270,000 collection points around the world, directly within the app.

This functionality addresses two major pain points for users; the risk of mistyped payment details and delays in receiving information, therefore slowing down the entire transferal service.

Azimo’s deep integration with Facebook, its mobile-first approach and its product innovation are designed to meet the needs of today’s ‘always on’ customer wherever they are in the world.

“Sending money should be as easy as adding a friend on Facebook. With 250 million migrants around the world sending over $600 million dollars home every year to family, friends or businesses, the new feature creates an unprecedented shared ownership, putting the receiver in as much control as the sender,” said Michael Kent, CEO and Founder, Azimo.

Currently available on Azimo’s iOS and Android App, the new feature also supports all 10 languages found on the platform.

