Bahrain's Investcorp sells Tyrrells snack company

Bahrain-based Investcorp has agreed to the sale of Tyrrells to Amplify Snack Brands for an enterprise value of £300m. It acquired the brand in 2013 for £100m.

Founded at Tyrrells Court Farm, Herefordshire, in 2002, Tyrrells is a premium manufacturer of hand-cooked potato and vegetable crisps, popcorn and other savoury snacks. Investcorp has overseen an extensive transformation of the company in which sales more than doubled and employee numbers grew by over 70 percent globally, 30 percent of which were new employee positions created in the UK.

International markets now account for close to 40 percent of sales compared to 20 percent three years ago. Under Investcorp’s ownership, Tyrrells has grown organically and through acquisitions in Australia and Germany.

Carsten Hagenbucher, Managing Director in Investcorp’s European Corporate Investment team, commented: “Tyrrells is a great British success story which we’ve been delighted to play a part in. Three years ago we saw the opportunity to export a fantastic domestic brand and that has been our focus, through two transformative acquisitions - both of which were proprietary deals - and by driving growth in the UK and many international markets. We wish David and his team the best of luck in this new chapter.”

