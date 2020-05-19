Bouygues Energies & Services to Acquire Canada’s Plan Group

Bouygues Energies & Services, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, has acquired a majority shareholding in Plan Group, the Canadian technical services provider.

It is part of Bouygues Construction's international strategy and illustrates the Group's ambition to continue its development in Canada on all aspects of the construction value chain.

Plan Group conducts mechanical and electrical contracting, maintenance and technical services, building automation systems and network infrastructure. Based in Toronto, Ontario, as well as Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver, Plan Group achieved a turnover of €242 million and has an employee base of 1,700.

The acquisition remains subject to the approval of the local competition bureau.

Bouygues Energies & Services is already established in British Columbia via its subsidiary Bouygues Energies & Services Canada, which was set up in 2008 to oversee the Facilities Management of two PPP projects in Surrey, Vancouver: the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre and the headquarters of the RoyalCanadian Mounted Police's E Division.

Bouygues Energies & Services has also been providing Facilities Management at Kelowna International Airport in British Columbia since 2013.

Jean-Philippe Trin, Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Energies & Services, said: "Canada currently offers high-yield short-term and long-term economic opportunities.

“Beyond Facilities Management and Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, we would like to take advantage of the excellent positioning of Plan Group in order to deploy our expertise in terms of HVAC, network infrastructures, HV lines, substations, street lighting, broadband), solar and biomass power plants."

Bouygues Energies & Services has proposed to Plan Group a business plan that creates the best conditions to develop its activities, together with a strong commitment towards the Plan Group employees.

After financial close, Bouygues Energies & Services will acquire 85 percent of the shares of Plan Group. The current management team will remain unchanged and will retain a 15 percent shareholding.