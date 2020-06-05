COVID-19: Vodafone helps UK small businesses stay connected

In a recent announcement made by Vodafone UK, the company has launched a broadband rescue package for the UK small business community of over five million businesses. The package aims to help small businesses through the impact fo COVID-19 crisis and return to work.

As part of the package Vodafone will make Unlimited Business Broadband and Microsoft 365 Business Standard free for six months, available to all small business owners, including those already in a contract with Vodafone.

“Microsoft 365 Business Standard provides flexible tools to help business customers work beyond their local desktop wherever they are, with Microsoft software, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, on all devices, stored safely in the cloud,” commented Vodafone in a company statement.

Over the next three months, small businesses can take up the offer any time, giving even those who are already Vodafone customers to sign up to a new 24 month contract, with the first six months completely free and with no set up costs.

“With one less bill to think about for six months, this offer will be incredibly helpful to small businesses like us,” said Paul McGann, Managing Director of Cat Among the Pigeons, a creative promotional marketing agency based in Leeds. “As a recent start-up, we were just three months into the business plan when the Government advised social distancing and restricted all non-essential travel movement across the UK. With Vodafone’s fast and reliable broadband connectivity we have been able to maintain our levels of service and carry out business as usual even while working remotely.”

“Our role in these challenging times is to keep the UK connected and help businesses return to work. Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by this crisis. By reducing their costs and providing them with our brilliant technology and expertise, we hope to help them get back on their feet and return to growth. A little financial help now, will go a long way in the future,” said Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone UK.

At the start of the outbreak, Vodafone implemented new policies for small business most at risk within the supply chain, in order to ensure that for the next six months, all new orders would be paid in 15 days.

In addition Vodafone is providing financial support to small businesses struggling with bill repayments. The support includes a six month payment plan to spread the cost of their mobile services, as well as a guarantee that businesses won’t lose Vodafone services due to a late payment.

For NBHS workers, carers and vulnerable customers, Vodafone has provided these key workers with unlimited data at no extra cost for the next six months for both its pay monthly and pay as you go customers.



