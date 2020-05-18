Article
Corporate Finance

Dubai’s most expensive property sale is at Jumeirah Beach Residence

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The $272 million property being built on the last piece of land in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) was registered last year as the most expensive ‘off plan’ apartment sale.

The 46- storey luxury tower is scheduled for completion in Q4 2019. Apartments inside the tower will be around 3.361 square feet and starting prices are around 1.47 million.  

Downtown Dubai recently dominated the list ‘top 10 costliest off-plan properties sold’, with six of the properties on the list located there.

The contract for the construction of the tower was awarded to Dubai Contracting Company earlier this year.

Jumeirah Beach Residence also includes facilities such as an outdoor sports facility, which opened in February 2017. The facility has four flood-lit courts for beach volleyball and tennis, which are open 10am to 11pm. There is also shops, including an outdoor garden market, restaurants and an open-air cinema.

Dubai experienced a 13 percent drop in sales of apartments and villa and a 4 percent drop in rents in 2015. The areas most impacted by the drop in sales were Arabian Ranches, Meadows and Jumeirah Park and the areas most impacted by the drop in sales were Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Ranches and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Jumeirah Beach ResidenceJBRDubai JBRoff plan apartments
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability