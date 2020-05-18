Makkah signs power supply contract with the Saudi Electricity Company

The Makkah civil authorities have signed a $390 million contract with the Saudi Electricity Company to connect and supply power to the Makkah Metro project. The Makkah Metro, officially designated Makkah Mass Rail Transit, is a planned four-line metro system for the Saudi Arabian city, and place of pilgrimage visited by millions each year, though the system is distinct from the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro which opened in November 2010 and carries pilgrims during the Hajj. The metro forms part of the $16.5 billion Makkah Public Transport Programme, which will include integrated bus services.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Emir of Makkah region and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, supervised the signing of the agreement at the governorate in Makkah on Sunday in the presence of Makkah Mayor Dr Osama Al-Bar and CEO of Saudi Electricity Company Ziyad Al-Sheeha.

The Makkah Public Transport project is to be built in three phases. The first phase is expected to be commissioned in 2019 at a cost of $6.8 billion. It will include two metro lines covering 45.1 kilometres, with 22 stations. The second five-year stage will come in at $5.06 billion while the third phase is budgeted at $4.6 billion and is due for completion within two years. The metro will eventually have four lines, 88 stations and extend to a total of 188 kilometres.