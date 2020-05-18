Article
Corporate Finance

Qatar First Bank invests in aircraft leasing industry

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Qatar First Bank and Novus Aviation Capital have invested in the global aircraft leasing industry through the indirect acquisition and lease of two 2011 vintage Boeing 737-900ER single-aisle aircraft to Indonesia’s Lion Air.

Commenting on the transaction, Ziad Makkawi, CEO of QFB, said: “We are delighted to have provided our clients, who have shown a strong interest, with this attractive investment. The transaction is in line with our strategy to diversify QFB’s revenue sources. We see opportunities in the aviation industry as it has historically generated relatively predictable returns over the medium to long term, something the market is in search off."

The lease agreement will be managed by Dubai-based Novus Aviation Capital, a specialist in aircraft sourcing, trading, leasing and other related services. With a current portfolio of around US$ 3 billion, Novus Aviation Capital has closed over 400 lease and financing agreements valued at US$ 8 billion and has executed aircraft transactions with over 40 major airline companies.    

Safwan Kuzbari, President and CEO of Novus Aviation Capital, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Qatar First Bank on another landmark aircraft transaction and look forward to further developing our relationship on other attractive yielding aircraft assets.” 

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

aircraft leasingaircraft leasing Middle EastQatar First BankNovus Aviation Capital
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability