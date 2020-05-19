RELX Group to acquire fraud detection specialists ThreatMetrix for £580mn

RELX Group, the leading information and analytics provider, has confirmed an agreement to buy ThreatMetrix in a deal worth £580mn.

ThreatMetrix, an American company but with European offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, specialises in detecting fraud in up to 100mn transactions every day.

RELX Group, headquartered in London, will add ThreatMetrix to its Risk & Business Analytics division, taking advantage of its strong client relationships across financial services, e-commerce, and media sectors.

"ThreatMetrix is widely recognised as a leader in the digital identity space," said Mark Kelsey, Risk & Business Analytics CEO.

"Bringing that together with our own strengths in physical identity attributes will give our clients across all forms of commerce and geographies a more reliable, comprehensive approach to fraud and identity risk management."

With customers in over 180 countries, RELX Group employs over 30,000 workers and has annual revenues of nearly £7bn. The transaction in expected to complete in the first half of 2018, with no impact expected on the group's 2018 earnings.