Article
Corporate Finance

Thyssenkrupp reaches €44bn in annual sales, business taking tech focus

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Thyssenkrupp has posted its biggest annual sales order for five years, increasing by 18% to reach a value of €44bn.

The German conglomerate released its figures for its fiscal year up to September 30th, with record performances in its elevator and car components divisions leading to the jump.

Thyssenkrupp is looking to move away from its tradition steel business to focus more on technology, with its car components division supplying the likes of Tesla.

See also:


"The past fiscal year was a year of important decisions," said the group's CEO Heinrich Hiesinger. "The sale of the Brazilian steel mill CSA and the memorandum of understanding on a joint venture of our European steel activities with Tata Steel created strategic clarity. The capital increase widened our financial leeway.

"The improved operating figures show that our performance programs are working. We will continue to drive forward the profitable growth of our capital goods, make targeted investments in research and development and work systematically to further improve efficiency across all our businesses."

The group is expecting further growth in the current fiscal year, targeting an EBIT of up to €2bn by the end of 2017-18.

Thyssenkrupp strategyThyssenkrupp financeThyssenkrupp reportThyssenkrupp sales
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability