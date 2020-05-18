Article
UAE Ministry of Economy heading to United Nations trade conference

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The UAE's Ministry of Economy is heading to the 14th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) taking place from July 17 to 22, 2016 in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi‫.

Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs, is leading the delegation, which also includes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA), and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). 

UNCTAD will focus on four areas: the challenges and opportunities posed by the multilateral system in trade and development; the enhancement of  overall and sustainable development through trade, investment, financing, and technology in order to achieve prosperity for all; achieving a structural economic transformation to enable economic flexibility, address obstacles to trade and development, and benefit from available opportunities; and finally, how to contribute to the active implementation of the global Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 issued by the United Nations in September 2015.

Al Kait will deliver a speech on the UAE’s experience in pursuing sustainable development during the conference’s plenary session. The conference provides an important opportunity for promoting the UAE’s investment environment as well as taking advantage of the latest ideas and experiences related to sustainable development and global investment.

