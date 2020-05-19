Article
Corporate Finance

Volkswagen's revenues grow to €170.9bn, profits rise by 17.4%

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Volkswagen Group enjoyed a strong first nine months of 2017, recording a 17.4% increase in profits to €13.2bn before special items.

The German carmaker's revenues rose to €170.9bn as it sold 2.6mn of its own brand vehicles as well as over 1mn Audis and 700,000 of its Skoda fleet.

Figures are offset, however, by the ongoing costs from the diesel emissions scandal, with Volkswagen taking a €2.6bn special items hit in the same period.

See also:


"Our operating business is strong, our financial position robust," said CEO Matthias Müller. "With our ‘TOGETHER – Strategy 2025’ we have a compelling plan for the future that is being implemented.

"Yet the latest interim financial statements also show what we can jointly achieve in our brand alliance, even under difficult conditions.

"If we continue to collaborate closely and make even better use of the synergies available in the Group, this will become a critical factor for success in the profound structural transformation our industry is undergoing."

Volkswagen profitsVolkswagen financesVolkswagen reportauto manufacturing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability