Who are the world’s five youngest billionaires?
In a world where the road to financial success has traditionally been long and arduous, there exists a group of young entrepreneurs whose ascent up the rich list has been remarkably rapid.
We often imagine billionaires to be of a certain age, with decades worth of business acumen and experience under their belts. But these prodigies are barely into their 20s and have already seized control of staggering fortunes which ensure they rub shoulders with some of the most influential figures in their industries and beyond.
It appears a new breed of tycoon is emerging and, according to recent data, the world’s five youngest billionaires collectively control an eye-watering US$12.3 billion in wealth (as of September 21).
Italian brothers top young billionaire rich list
Luca Del Vecchio, a prominent figure in the eyeglasses industry, leads the pack with a fortune standing at around US$3.9bn, according to data acquired by Finbold.
The Italian is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, which owns the huge chain Sunglass Hut and holds exclusive manufacturing licensing for brands like Armani Exchange, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.
Del Vecchio might be just 22 years old but is relatively ancient compared to his brother, Clemente. Working in the same industry, he has also amassed a fortune of $3.9bn at the tender age of 19.
In third place is Kevin David Lehmann who, at just 21 years old, can already boast a net worth of US$2.5bn having made his mark in the drugstore industry.
Lehman, from Germany, acquired his fortune through a stake in the country’s leading chain, dm-drogerie markt, which was founded back in 1973 in the city of Karlsruhe.
Elsewhere, South Korean siblings Kim Jung-youn, 19, and Kim Jung-min, 21, secure fourth and fifth positions with their impressive fortunes of US$1bn apiece.
They have accrued their wealth through their stake in the online gaming giant, Nexon, which was founded by their late father, Kim Jung-Ju, and is these days headquartered in Japan.
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief US & Canada website.
Please check out our upcoming event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE in London on September 26-27.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.