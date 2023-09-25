In a world where the road to financial success has traditionally been long and arduous, there exists a group of young entrepreneurs whose ascent up the rich list has been remarkably rapid.

We often imagine billionaires to be of a certain age, with decades worth of business acumen and experience under their belts. But these prodigies are barely into their 20s and have already seized control of staggering fortunes which ensure they rub shoulders with some of the most influential figures in their industries and beyond.

It appears a new breed of tycoon is emerging and, according to recent data, the world’s five youngest billionaires collectively control an eye-watering US$12.3 billion in wealth (as of September 21).

Italian brothers top young billionaire rich list

Luca Del Vecchio, a prominent figure in the eyeglasses industry, leads the pack with a fortune standing at around US$3.9bn, according to data acquired by Finbold.