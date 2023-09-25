Article
Corporate Finance

Who are the world’s five youngest billionaires?

By Tom Chapman
September 25, 2023
Three of the world's five youngest billionaires are from Europe
Three of the world's five youngest billionaires hail from Europe, while the other two are based in South Korea and have accrued their wealth through Nexon

In a world where the road to financial success has traditionally been long and arduous, there exists a group of young entrepreneurs whose ascent up the rich list has been remarkably rapid.

We often imagine billionaires to be of a certain age, with decades worth of business acumen and experience under their belts. But these prodigies are barely into their 20s and have already seized control of staggering fortunes which ensure they rub shoulders with some of the most influential figures in their industries and beyond. 

It appears a new breed of tycoon is emerging and, according to recent data, the world’s five youngest billionaires collectively control an eye-watering US$12.3 billion in wealth (as of September 21). 

Italian brothers top young billionaire rich list

Luca Del Vecchio, a prominent figure in the eyeglasses industry, leads the pack with a fortune standing at around US$3.9bn, according to data acquired by Finbold.

The Italian is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, which owns the huge chain Sunglass Hut and holds exclusive manufacturing licensing for brands like Armani Exchange, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana

Del Vecchio might be just 22 years old but is relatively ancient compared to his brother, Clemente. Working in the same industry, he has also amassed a fortune of $3.9bn at the tender age of 19. 

In third place is Kevin David Lehmann who, at just 21 years old, can already boast a net worth of US$2.5bn having made his mark in the drugstore industry. 

Lehman, from Germany, acquired his fortune through a stake in the country’s leading chain, dm-drogerie markt, which was founded back in 1973 in the city of Karlsruhe.

Elsewhere, South Korean siblings Kim Jung-youn, 19, and Kim Jung-min, 21, secure fourth and fifth positions with their impressive fortunes of US$1bn apiece.

They have accrued their wealth through their stake in the online gaming giant, Nexon, which was founded by their late father, Kim Jung-Ju, and is these days headquartered in Japan.

Wealth Billionaire Nexon EssilorLuxottica dm-drogerie markt Entrepreneurs
