Applexus: Innovate to transform

Innovate to transform is what global technology leader Applexus offers its customers in the retail, fashion, life sciences, consumer goods and manufacturing industries.

As the pandemic continues to shift the business landscape, Applexus helps its customers navigate the ‘new normal’ by offering advisory, implementation and on-going management of SAP technologies and Applexus innovative solutions.

Applexus delivers an intelligent enterprise through transformative business solutions, calling on its 15-year industry expertise and led by a stellar team of industry and technology veterans under the leadership of founder and CEO Sam Mathew.

“We are really excited at the current opportunities to deliver digital transformation around the SAP landscape,” said Nittu Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, speaking from the company’s headquarters in Seattle. “For our customers it is more important than ever to get digital transformation right as the industry changes rapidly. Along with SAP, we have the right industry expertise, people, IP assets and technology toolset to deliver this transformation,” he said.

“We help our customers modernise their technology landscape with SAP S/4HANA, analytics and other leading technologies,” said Thomas. Applexus stands out from other firms in the space by bringing industry-specific IP assets, methodology and add-on products to SAP programs to help their customers:

Deliver a superior user experience

Infuse actionable insights through analytics embedded within the SAP process flows

Automate processes to drive up productivity

“We have built specific industry-focused IP solutions and pre-configured SAP packages that help us deliver faster business value,” commented Thomas.

AI-powered digital solutions

The pandemic has forced companies to innovate at speed. Applexus enables customers to scale up their businesses with innovative AI-powered digital solutions which include InSITE for automated accounts payable processing, nEXIM for global trade management and SimpleRetail for digital store enablement.

“Over a two-year period before the pandemic, we built a platform called SimpleRetail that enables brick-and-mortar retailers to embrace digital channels, while increasing the efficiency of store operations,” said Sam Mathew, CEO.

SimpleRetail offers three main solution components:

Digital shopping enabled by SimpleRetail consumer apps for curbside pick-up, delivery or touchless in-store purchasing. It also enables headless commerce by connecting with any shopping or delivery platform used by the retailer. The secret sauce for SimpleRetail is its powerful in-store module that enables high efficiency of store operations through features like efficient pick-pack and delivery of digital orders, and real-time visibility of inventory across all stores. SimpleRetail offers unified pricing and promotions across channels, and consumer loyalty management that leverage AI to better manage consumer experience and drive loyalty.

“Customers have found new use cases post pandemic. A grocery and pharmacy customer of ours will be using SimpleRetail to schedule Covid vaccine appointments across nearly 200 stores for their large customer base,” said Mathew.

SAP Gold-level Partner

Applexus is an SAP Gold-level partner. “Due to our singular focus around SAP technologies, our partnership with SAP is deep and covers many areas that help us better serve our joint customers,” said Chris Couch, VP of SAP Solutions.

“Applexus has been a co-innovation partner with SAP and collaborates to build products that address specific white spaces in SAP offerings. Our solutions, like Simple Retail, InSITE and nEXIM are listed on the SAP Store and we jointly address market needs through these solutions.

“We are also excited to be partnering with SAP on the Retail Industry Cloud by helping to curate and deliver a composable retail solution landscape around SAP ERP,” said Couch.

“In addition to delivering SAP programs end-to-end, we also offer certain services as plug-and-play including program management, organisational change management, quality engineering services and data migration” said Norb Brumbergs, VP of Delivery. “We have built centres of excellence around each of these areas with an exceptional leadership team, IP assets, methodology and multiple proof points” said Brumbergs.