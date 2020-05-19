Article
BAE Systems boosted by £6bn deal to supply Qatar's air force

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Up to 5,000 jobs at British aerospace company BAE Systems look to have been safeguarded after a £6bn deal was struck with Qatar's air force.

BAE will supply the Middle East country's Emiri air force with 24 of its Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets in a major boost for the firm, which is based in Warton, Lancashire.

It will also provide a bespoke support and training package as Qatar becomes the ninth country to buy the Typhoon jet, following the likes of Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Financing conditions are still to be agreed on the deal, which is set to be formally completed by the middle of next year. Delivery of the jets is set to commence in 2022.

"We are delighted to begin a new chapter in the development of a long-term relationship with the State of Qatar and the Qatar Armed Forces," said BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn. 

"We look forward to working alongside our customer as they continue to develop their military capability."

Further agreements between the United Kingdom and Qatar were also revealed, including a deal with MBDA for Brimstone and Meteor missiles and Raytheon's Paveway IV laser-guided bomb.

