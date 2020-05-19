Article
Digital Strategy

Daimler makes first steps towards major structural change

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Daimler has started the process of delivering its biggest corporate overhaul in ten years.

The German automaker has revealed its plans to secure the future of its business for the next generation by dividing its operations into three clear units.

With an initial investment of over €100mn, it aims to become a holding company with three separate areas of focus: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses and its financial services division. 

See also:


“Whoever aims for sustainable competitiveness and profitability must continuously evolve and adapt to rapidly changing surroundings – technologically, culturally and also structurally," said chairman Dieter Zetsche.

"We are following a straight-forward strategy and have decided to examine a new divisional structure for our company against this backdrop, to make sure we are optimally prepared for the challenges in the new automotive era.”

A final decision has yet to be made by the company's leadership, however, and any changes with such a major impact won't be signed off until 2019 at the earliest.

Daimler has also revealed that it plans to invest €35bn over the next seven years in electrification, other new technologies and further areas of innovation.

Daimler structureDaimler leadershipDaimler divisionDieter Zetsche
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability