Egnyte: combining technology with customer-centricity

Recognising the value of cutting-edge technology combined with a strong, customer-centric work ethic, Egnyte is an intelligent content platform to access, share, and manage content no matter where the work happens. Specifically, working with one of its key clients, PIB Group, Egynte has been helping it define a vital data management strategy to maintain its high-quality services in a shifting insurance landscape. “For enterprises these days, the focus isn’t just on digital transformation,” explains Andrew Martin, Managing Director, UK. “Really it's about data transformation and helping our customers formulate a strategy regarding their structured and unstructured data.”

Fascinated by both technology and sport at a young age, Martin says that he has been able to incorporate his leadership and team management skills from the latter to drive his coordination of Egynte’s EMEA-focused operations. Priding himself on an ability to see problems from the customer’s point of view, Martin explains that the philosophy of the company’s founders - Vineet Jain (Chief Executive Officer) and Rajesh Ram (Chief Experience Officer) - drew him in and inspired him to join. “Fundamentally, they’re two guys who found a problem that they couldn't solve at their previous organisations and decided to create a company to address it.” Claiming that, in a direct comparison with its competitors, Egynte’s cloud-first usually emerges victorious, it is Martin’s opinion that the time is right for further market expansion.

With over 16,000 customers accrued since it was founded in 2007, the company has a solid grasp on its core capabilities and is now assessing the market carefully to anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s clients. “The business started with moving document file servers to the cloud without negatively impacting the user experience or speed degradation. However, with a client like PIB Group, we have to manage millions of files across thousands of employees while they're also trying to onboard multiple new acquisitions every year.” To give a more accurate impression of the scale of the onboarding: PIB Group has brought over 40 businesses under its umbrella in less than five years.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most difficult logistical challenges of modern business, Martin proudly states that Egnyte’s strong relationship with PIB Group has seen the latter through its implementation of remote working processes. “Paul Johnson (COO and CIO at PIB Group) has said that, through PIB Group’s usage of our technology, the company has had no challenges making content and data available to all their employees wherever they want to work.” What was once a static and relatively limited vendor relationship has developed over the years to become a fully-fledged partnership, one underpinned by mutual recognition of the value of customer-centricity. “Darrell Cook (Customer Success Manager) runs our relationship with PIB Group, not my sales team,” Martin emphasises. Cook himself adds: “That dynamic allows us to really understand its business, goals and problems, therefore making it easier to find solutions. That's something that I think Egnyte does very well: we listen to the customer and find out what they want to see in the future.”

Read the full PIB Group article in the latest edition of InsurTech Digital