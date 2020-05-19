Article
Digital Strategy

European car sales up by 5.9% in October, Renault and Toyota drive increase

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Europe's car sales market enjoyed a boost in the month of October, achieving a yearly gain of 5.9%.

Figures released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed that the industry reacted positively to declines across the board in September.

In the European Union and European Free Trade area, registrations jumped past 1.2mn from the 1.17mn in 2016, with Renault and Toyota enjoying particularly profitable months.

See also:


Renault's sales increased by 17.6%, mainly due to the popularity of its Dacia brand, while Toyota's registrations leapt by 20.5%. 

All major markets on the continent performed well, with Spain and France (both 13.7%) leading the way from Italy, which registered a sales increase of 7.1% in October.

The United Kingdom slumped, however, with registrations falling by 12.2%. Since the beginning of 2017, car sales in the country have dropped by 4.6%.

Europe car salesEurope auto industryRenault salesToyota sales
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability