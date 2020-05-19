French manufacturing enjoys its best month in seven years, five-year stagnation over

Manufacturing in France had its most prosperous month for seven years in November, according to new figures.

IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index rose to 57.7 in November from 56.1 in October, pulling further away from the 50-point line dividing expansions in activity from contractions, according to Reuters.

Output rose quicker than at any stage since April 2011 due to more global demand, while employment hit its second highest rate for 17 years - though back logs and order lead times increased.

See also:



The sector in France is on course for its best quarter since 2000, having enjoyed a period of growth in the past 12 months following five years of near-stagnation.

"The latest data continued to paint a positive picture of the French manufacturing sector, with output, new orders and employment all expanding at marked and accelerated rates," said IHS Markit Economist Alex Gill.

Elsewhere on the continent, the Netherlands' manufacturing sector also had a record month, with its strongest growth of new orders since February 2011.