Just Falafel to Enter Fast Food Market in India with Outlet in Bangalore

Middle East fast food chain Just Falafel is planning to take on the market in India with its first unit set to open shortly in Bangalore.

The move comes as part of Just Falafel’s plan to expand into 18 countries across the globe, and also comes in line with increasing Indian demand for new restaurant experiences such as outside eating.

Property and hospitality specialists Prism Properties is helping the street food provider to ready its first site in Bangalore, in the south of the country.

The choice of location appears a wise one, for Bangalore has a reputation for its upcoming sect of young professionals who are likely to take to the concept of artisanal street food in upmarket surroundings.

Prism’s experience in Bangalore is also impressive as its Earth First Foods has first-hand experience of the market, with this latest move part of its plan to make further inroads into the food sector.

Just Falafel prides itself on using ethically sourced ingredients which makes a welcome healthy alternative to many fast food choices. It plans to offer its staple menu as well as introduce the flavours of Bangalore to increase its authenticity and relevance to the area.

Founder Mohamad Bitar is well acquainted with the Indian market with his wife Reema Shetty, with whom he co-founded Just Falafel, hailing from the country.