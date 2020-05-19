Sainsbury’s ditches multi-buy promotions

UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has fast-tracked its programme to remove multi-buy promotions on food, instead lowering regular prices on everyday items.

The retailer has been gradually removing multi-buys from its stores over two years and has sped-up the project in recent months due to customer appetite for simpler, clearer prices.

Sainsbury’s decision to replace multi-buys with lower regular prices is in response to changing shopping habits with customers shopping more frequently, often buying fewer items. Careful management of household budgets, a growing awareness of the cost of food waste and more health-conscious living have also driven a trend away from multiple product purchasing towards more single item purchasing.

Sainsbury’s Food Commercial Director, Paul Mills-Hicks, said: “We’ve worked hard to phase out multi-buys as quickly as we could because our customers tell us they value choice and a simpler shopping experience. It’s very interesting to see people experimenting with new products and pack sizes now that they are not tied in to multi-buys.

“It’s clear that shoppers are enjoying the freedom to make decisions about what they buy based on what they need, rather than what’s on offer. Customers are also telling us that ultimately they’re saving money because they’re wasting less and only buying what they need.

“Our pricing strategy is all about ensuring we are well placed to give our customers what they want, when they want it. Multi-buys are out of step with changing shopping habits and we call on other retailers to follow our lead to remove multi-buys, making shopping easier for customers and food waste easier to manage.”

The supermarket is also experimenting a one-hour delivery service called Chop Chop, offering London customers within three kilometres of the trial Wandsworth store the chance to have up to 20 items delivered to them for £4.99.

